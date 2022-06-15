1,188 Shares in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Bought by Vance Wealth Inc.

Vance Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,188 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NSC. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth about $1,469,000. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,739,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $245,000. Finally, Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter valued at $3,991,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $345.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $356.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $301.82.

In other news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total value of $241,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,284,229.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NSC traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $222.57. 18,387 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,386,475. The company has a market cap of $53.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $249.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $267.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Norfolk Southern Co. has a one year low of $221.44 and a one year high of $299.20.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.02. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 21.95%. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.03%.

Norfolk Southern announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, March 29th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the railroad operator to reacquire up to 14.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile (Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.