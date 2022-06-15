12,588 Shares in American Express (NYSE:AXP) Bought by Bell Rock Capital LLC

Bell Rock Capital LLC purchased a new position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,588 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,185,000. American Express makes up about 1.6% of Bell Rock Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 41.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,937,400 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $827,163,000 after buying an additional 1,457,236 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,097,746 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $506,791,000 after buying an additional 869,167 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 6.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,916,986 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,638,584,000 after buying an additional 622,891 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 1,051.6% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 578,461 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $94,636,000 after buying an additional 528,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 95.4% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 754,707 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $123,465,000 after buying an additional 368,457 shares in the last quarter. 85.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AXP opened at $144.60 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. American Express has a 1 year low of $143.25 and a 1 year high of $199.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.08.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.30. American Express had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The firm had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Express will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. American Express’s payout ratio is 20.84%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AXP. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of American Express from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of American Express from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of American Express in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Wolfe Research cut shares of American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $213.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $212.00 price target on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.89.

In other American Express news, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total value of $667,353.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 48,160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.38, for a total transaction of $8,590,780.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,285 shares in the company, valued at $5,580,618.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

