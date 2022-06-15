13,611 Shares in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Acquired by First Community Trust NA

First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,667,000. Deere & Company comprises about 3.9% of First Community Trust NA’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 120.0% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 88 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 3,233.3% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 183.3% during the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 67.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider John H. Stone sold 17,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,321.07, for a total value of $74,084,745.15. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,087 shares in the company, valued at $91,118,403.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

DE has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Deere & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $355.00 to $440.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $455.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $485.00 to $452.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $425.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $429.06.

DE stock opened at $326.58 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $307.64 and a twelve month high of $446.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $378.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $376.43.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $6.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.71 by $0.10. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 33.58%. The business had revenue of $12.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 23.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.91%.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

