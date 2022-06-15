14,134 Shares in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Bought by Raleigh Capital Management Inc.

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 14,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altman Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 15,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 3,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 129,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,907,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 12,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FIXD opened at $45.24 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.51 and its 200-day moving average is $50.27. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.21 and a fifty-two week high of $54.42.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. This is an increase from First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 24th.

