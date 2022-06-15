14,693 Shares in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Bought by Vericrest Private Wealth

Vericrest Private Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,159,000. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up 3.9% of Vericrest Private Wealth’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,366,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,054,549,000 after acquiring an additional 61,518 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,239,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,898,705,000 after purchasing an additional 556,376 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,941,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,826,195,000 after buying an additional 154,594 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,166,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,745,522,000 after buying an additional 210,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,430,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,524,000 after buying an additional 80,769 shares during the period.

IJH stock traded up $2.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $229.87. 156,683 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,750,861. The company has a 50-day moving average of $250.42 and a 200-day moving average of $262.53. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1 year low of $225.35 and a 1 year high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

