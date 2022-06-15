1,501 Shares in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Purchased by McDonough Capital Management Inc

McDonough Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,501 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,000. Northrop Grumman comprises about 0.5% of McDonough Capital Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOC. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,704 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at $634,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1,236.1% in the 4th quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,279 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 28,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Northrop Grumman by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,634 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock traded down $3.37 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $451.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 971,338. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $459.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $422.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Northrop Grumman Co. has a one year low of $344.89 and a one year high of $492.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.71.

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.95 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.89 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 32.82% and a net margin of 16.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This is a positive change from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is currently 19.07%.

NOC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $390.00 to $472.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $420.00 to $495.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $428.00 to $521.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $442.80.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

