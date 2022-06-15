15,752 Shares in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Purchased by Titleist Asset Management LTD.

Titleist Asset Management LTD. purchased a new position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,752 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $998,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 119,870 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,596,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,062,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 86,355 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,468,000 after acquiring an additional 6,867 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,159,000. Finally, Fundamentun LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 85,762 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,435,000 after acquiring an additional 4,236 shares during the last quarter. 73.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Maria Martinez sold 4,674 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total value of $202,524.42. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 286,033 shares in the company, valued at $12,393,809.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,717 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total value of $556,877.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 651,577 shares in the company, valued at $28,532,556.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,326 shares of company stock valued at $1,103,159. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSCO traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.63. 124,768 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,209,461. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.02 and a 52-week high of $64.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.26. The firm has a market cap of $180.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 23.28%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 16th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the network equipment provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

CSCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. KGI Securities upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Cisco Systems from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.05.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

