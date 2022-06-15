1,604 Shares in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Purchased by Rinkey Investments

Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $357,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 91,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,775,000 after acquiring an additional 2,653 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 14,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,435,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monolith Advisors acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $712,000.

VIG stock traded up $1.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $142.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,794,729. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $139.98 and a fifty-two week high of $172.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $153.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.92.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

