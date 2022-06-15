1,653 Shares in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Purchased by Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC

Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,653 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $5,512,000. Amazon.com comprises 5.4% of Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 11 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total value of $375,275.06. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,991,458.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,370.19, for a total transaction of $114,586.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,837 shares of company stock valued at $10,642,923 in the last quarter. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

AMZN stock opened at $102.31 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $101.26 and a one year high of $188.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 trillion, a PE ratio of 49.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $126.59 and a 200-day moving average of $148.00.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $116.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.52 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 21.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $195.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.67.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

