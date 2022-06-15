17,878 Shares in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Bought by Vericrest Private Wealth

Vericrest Private Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 17,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,729,000. iShares Biotechnology ETF accounts for about 2.5% of Vericrest Private Wealth’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 94.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,597,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,748,000 after buying an additional 774,549 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 583,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,055,000 after acquiring an additional 5,127 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 540,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,517,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,365,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 268,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,905,000 after purchasing an additional 18,320 shares in the last quarter. 63.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ IBB traded up $1.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $107.67. 102,720 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,769,505. The company’s 50 day moving average is $118.99 and its 200 day moving average is $130.19. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a one year low of $104.67 and a one year high of $177.37.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.031 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

