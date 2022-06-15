1,823,704 Shares in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) Purchased by Omni Event Management Ltd

Omni Event Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,823,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,914,000. Vonage makes up approximately 2.1% of Omni Event Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Omni Event Management Ltd owned 0.72% of Vonage as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Vonage by 2,006.4% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,093,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,918 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Vonage by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 333,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,941,000 after purchasing an additional 7,939 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Vonage by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 655,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,625,000 after purchasing an additional 54,436 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in Vonage by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 116,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after purchasing an additional 4,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Vonage by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 205,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Craig Hallum cut Vonage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $14.50 in a research report on Friday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vonage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.94.

In related news, insider Vinod Lala sold 71,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total transaction of $1,439,445.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

Vonage stock opened at $16.57 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.16. Vonage Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $12.85 and a one year high of $20.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of -100.46 and a beta of 0.60.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.06). Vonage had a negative net margin of 2.87% and a positive return on equity of 2.53%. The business had revenue of $358.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Vonage Holdings Corp. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vonage Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vonage Holdings Corp. primarily operates as a cloud communications company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the European Union, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Vonage Communications Platform and Consumer. The Vonage Communications Platform segment offers programmable, embeddable, and customizable application program interfaces that enable software developers to build communications capabilities, such as messaging and voice calling within their applications; and Vonage Contact Center, a cloud contact center solution.

