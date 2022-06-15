19,094 Shares in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Acquired by Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC

Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 19,094 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $983,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intel by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 77,420 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,987,000 after acquiring an additional 3,565 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in shares of Intel by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 203,023 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $10,456,000 after acquiring an additional 3,774 shares during the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $1,958,000. Aries Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Intel by 569.8% during the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 202,944 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $10,452,000 after acquiring an additional 172,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 45,896 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,364,000 after purchasing an additional 4,725 shares during the period. 62.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel stock traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $38.46. 673,046 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,835,266. The stock has a market cap of $157.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.13. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $37.54 and a 52-week high of $58.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.24 and its 200 day moving average is $47.87.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $18.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.32 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 31.68%. Intel’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, May 7th were given a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 24.25%.

A number of research firms recently commented on INTC. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 target price on Intel in a report on Monday, March 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $40.00 price target on Intel in a report on Monday, June 6th. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Intel from $53.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $60.00 price target on Intel in a report on Friday, April 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.44.

In other news, CFO David Zinsner purchased 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.73 per share, for a total transaction of $246,015.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,758.19. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Intel (Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.