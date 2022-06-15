20,322 Shares in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Acquired by Forum Financial Management LP

Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 20,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,700,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IVW. First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $38,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $48,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

IVW traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $59.80. 173,987 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,967,302. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.59. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $58.50 and a 12 month high of $85.09.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.