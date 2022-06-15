20,886 Shares in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Purchased by Zullo Investment Group Inc.

Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KOGet Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 20,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,237,000. Coca-Cola makes up about 0.6% of Zullo Investment Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 189,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,207,000 after buying an additional 3,775 shares in the last quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management now owns 80,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,750,000 after buying an additional 5,541 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 541,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,059,000 after buying an additional 6,169 shares in the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 13,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 90.2% during the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 6,638 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KO opened at $59.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.22. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $52.28 and a twelve month high of $67.20. The stock has a market cap of $256.76 billion, a PE ratio of 24.89, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.58.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KOGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 41.84%. The business had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is 73.95%.

In other Coca-Cola news, insider Henrique Braun sold 9,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.91, for a total transaction of $565,310.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 35,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total transaction of $2,400,032.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 116,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,787,902.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 421,597 shares of company stock valued at $27,351,588. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KO. Credit Suisse Group set a $68.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a report on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com raised Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Guggenheim increased their price target on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.80.

Coca-Cola Profile (Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

