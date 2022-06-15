2,123 Shares in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) Purchased by Carroll Investors Inc

Carroll Investors Inc acquired a new position in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,123 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of UGI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new position in UGI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in UGI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in UGI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in UGI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Get UGI alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on UGI shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of UGI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $46.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of UGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of UGI from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.33.

Shares of NYSE UGI opened at $39.71 on Wednesday. UGI Co. has a 1-year low of $33.04 and a 1-year high of $48.55. The company has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of 5.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.35.

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter. UGI had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 10.80%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that UGI Co. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. This is an increase from UGI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. UGI’s payout ratio is 19.71%.

In related news, Director John L. Walsh sold 105,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total transaction of $4,447,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 429,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,203,532.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

UGI Profile (Get Rating)

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.4 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,600 propane distribution location.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.