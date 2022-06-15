2,200 Shares in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Bought by Capasso Planning Partners LLC

Capasso Planning Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IJS. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 44.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000.

NYSEARCA IJS traded up $0.77 on Wednesday, hitting $90.55. 11,188 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 828,553. The business’s fifty day moving average is $97.19 and its 200 day moving average is $100.48. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $89.06 and a 52 week high of $111.85.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

