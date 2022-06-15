23,451 Shares in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Acquired by Titleist Asset Management LTD.

Titleist Asset Management LTD. bought a new position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 23,451 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,721,000. Boeing comprises approximately 0.9% of Titleist Asset Management LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 102.9% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1,427.3% during the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Shares of BA traded up $6.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $128.56. 105,444 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,091,727. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $113.02 and a 1-year high of $252.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $147.79 and a 200-day moving average of $182.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.06 billion, a PE ratio of -15.39 and a beta of 1.48.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($2.49). The business had revenue of $13.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.53) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $190.00 price objective on Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. UBS Group set a $263.00 price objective on Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Boeing from $180.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Boeing from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $220.00 price objective on Boeing in a research report on Friday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.37.

About Boeing (Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.