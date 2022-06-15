2,352 Shares in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Acquired by IronBridge Private Wealth LLC

IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,930,000. AutoZone comprises about 2.6% of IronBridge Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AZO. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,312,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 78 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,060,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $326,000. Finally, Capula Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,803,000. Institutional investors own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Argus upgraded shares of AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,210.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,210.00 to $2,250.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,050.00 to $2,125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AutoZone has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,124.00.

Shares of NYSE:AZO traded up $9.85 on Wednesday, reaching $2,043.43. 1,491 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 190,555. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,374.13 and a 1-year high of $2,267.40. The firm has a market cap of $40.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2,054.71 and a 200-day moving average of $1,995.59.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported $29.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $25.70 by $3.33. AutoZone had a net margin of 15.21% and a negative return on equity of 92.10%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $26.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 115.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 2,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,154.70, for a total value of $5,929,734.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $695,968.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP K. Michelle Borninkhof bought 259 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,944.66 per share, for a total transaction of $503,666.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,282 shares of company stock worth $15,377,334 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

