24,659 Shares in Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMVM) Purchased by LWM Advisory Services LLC

LWM Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMVM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 24,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,205,000. Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF accounts for about 1.5% of LWM Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Avaii Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $377,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $478,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 10,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $596,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.86. 24,452 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,140. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.87 and a 200-day moving average of $46.83. Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $40.52 and a 12 month high of $50.87.

