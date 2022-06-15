2,568 Shares in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Purchased by Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC

Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,568 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $505,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. 44 Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,885 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 55I LLC increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. 55I LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 1,236 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. 71.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TROW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $142.00 to $126.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $156.00 price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered T. Rowe Price Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $178.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.00.

Shares of TROW opened at $107.68 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $128.76 and its 200-day moving average is $152.83. The company has a market capitalization of $24.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.34. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.61 and a fifty-two week high of $224.55.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.76 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 37.64% and a return on equity of 33.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is 38.83%.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $91,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,636,125. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

