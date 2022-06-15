2,608 Shares in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Bought by Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC

Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,608 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WMT. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Lipe & Dalton increased its position in Walmart by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 296 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 30.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WMT opened at $119.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $327.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $141.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.26. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $117.27 and a one year high of $160.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.18). Walmart had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The business had revenue of $141.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on WMT shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Walmart from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Walmart from $171.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Walmart from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Walmart from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.56.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.41, for a total value of $1,499,012.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,536,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $237,261,928.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 29,124 shares of company stock worth $4,100,950. 48.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

