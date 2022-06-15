270,000 Shares in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI) Acquired by Miura Global Management LLC

Miura Global Management LLC acquired a new position in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 270,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,843,000. Bath & Body Works accounts for 3.1% of Miura Global Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Bath & Body Works in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bath & Body Works in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 72.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. 97.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bath & Body Works alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $78.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $53.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bath & Body Works presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.47.

In other news, insider Thomas E. Mazurek sold 16,338 shares of Bath & Body Works stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total transaction of $690,280.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $474,256.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Wendy C. Arlin sold 6,000 shares of Bath & Body Works stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 98,888 shares in the company, valued at $5,438,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BBWI opened at $32.80 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.20 and its 200-day moving average is $54.23. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.09 and a 52-week high of $82.00. The company has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.15, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.58.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.13. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 15.41% and a negative return on equity of 69.03%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is 17.43%.

About Bath & Body Works (Get Rating)

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.