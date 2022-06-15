284,106 Shares in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Acquired by Castleview Partners LLC

Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 284,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,435,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in Fastenal by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 26,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Fastenal by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,586,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,603,000 after acquiring an additional 82,615 shares during the period. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fastenal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Fastenal by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,019,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,299,000 after acquiring an additional 10,138 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC grew its stake in Fastenal by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 4,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Fastenal alerts:

In other news, Director Michael J. Ancius acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $51.00 per share, for a total transaction of $51,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,406,937. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Ancius acquired 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $56.41 per share, for a total transaction of $36,666.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,952 shares in the company, valued at $1,463,952.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 1,885 shares of company stock valued at $100,509. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Fastenal stock opened at $49.13 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.62. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Fastenal has a twelve month low of $48.58 and a twelve month high of $64.75. The stock has a market cap of $28.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.29.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 32.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 27th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 26th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.52%.

Several research firms have commented on FAST. StockNews.com raised shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fastenal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.80.

Fastenal Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.