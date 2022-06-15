28,500 Shares in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) Purchased by SPRINGS CAPITAL HONG KONG Ltd

SPRINGS CAPITAL HONG KONG Ltd bought a new position in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 28,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,000. KE comprises about 1.6% of SPRINGS CAPITAL HONG KONG Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in KE during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in KE during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $88,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KE by 261.5% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of KE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. 35.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BEKE stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.97. The company had a trading volume of 55,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,289,051. The company has a market capitalization of $17.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.65 and a beta of -1.54. KE Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.31 and a 12-month high of $52.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.50.

KE ( NYSE:BEKE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $12.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.90 billion. KE had a negative net margin of 3.05% and a negative return on equity of 3.26%. The business’s revenue was down 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that KE Holdings Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of KE from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of KE from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $7.50 to $13.50 in a report on Monday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of KE from $21.70 to $23.00 in a report on Sunday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of KE from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of KE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.40.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

