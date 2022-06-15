295,299 Shares in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Bought by Clean Energy Transition LLP

Clean Energy Transition LLP purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 295,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,712,000. Otis Worldwide comprises approximately 3.0% of Clean Energy Transition LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Clean Energy Transition LLP owned about 0.07% of Otis Worldwide as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OTIS. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in Otis Worldwide by 483.3% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Shares of Otis Worldwide stock traded up $1.10 on Wednesday, reaching $70.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,755,346. The company has a market capitalization of $29.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.78 and a beta of 0.88. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52-week low of $68.64 and a 52-week high of $92.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.78.

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 8.73%. The business’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. This is a boost from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 39.86%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen cut their price target on Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Cowen cut their target price on Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Otis Worldwide from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.56.

Otis Worldwide Profile (Get Rating)

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.