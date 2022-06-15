300,000 Shares in Maxpro Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JMAC) Purchased by Oaktree Capital Management LP

Oaktree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Maxpro Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JMAC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,976,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP owned 2.23% of Maxpro Capital Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Maxpro Capital Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Maxpro Capital Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Maxpro Capital Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Maxpro Capital Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $496,000. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Maxpro Capital Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,291,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ JMAC opened at $10.04 on Wednesday. Maxpro Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.85 and a 1-year high of $10.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.03.

Maxpro Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Taipei City, Taiwan.

