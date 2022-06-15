31,428 Shares in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Bought by Rather & Kittrell Inc.

Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 31,428 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,844,000. Martin Marietta Materials comprises about 12.2% of Rather & Kittrell Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Rather & Kittrell Inc. owned 0.05% of Martin Marietta Materials at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,342,622 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,913,012,000 after purchasing an additional 590,221 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,505,954 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,544,443,000 after purchasing an additional 60,234 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,781,701 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,225,395,000 after purchasing an additional 13,649 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,178,310 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $517,730,000 after purchasing an additional 25,083 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 897,063 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $395,174,000 after buying an additional 8,098 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MLM shares. TheStreet cut shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $470.00 to $441.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $420.00 to $410.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Martin Marietta Materials has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $445.80.

Martin Marietta Materials stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $316.16. 10,949 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 477,808. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $312.08 and a 52-week high of $446.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $347.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $380.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 11.63%. The business’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 23.19%.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile (Get Rating)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.