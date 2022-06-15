33,458 Shares in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Purchased by Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC

Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 33,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,708,000. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 1.5% of Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 219.3% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000.

VEA stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 240,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,374,191. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.91 and a fifty-two week high of $53.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.75.

