35,494 Shares in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Acquired by EFG Asset Management North America Corp.

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. bought a new position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 35,494 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,014,000. IQVIA accounts for about 1.3% of EFG Asset Management North America Corp.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 4.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,963,435 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $718,099,000 after purchasing an additional 137,580 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 11.1% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,948 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 10.8% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 679 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in IQVIA in the third quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 1,592.8% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 21,515 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,154,000 after purchasing an additional 20,244 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IQV. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on IQVIA from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on IQVIA from $310.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on IQVIA from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on IQVIA in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $244.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, IQVIA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.80.

NYSE:IQV traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $201.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,129,267. The business’s 50-day moving average is $218.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $236.31. The company has a market capitalization of $38.09 billion, a PE ratio of 36.48, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $195.57 and a 52-week high of $285.61.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 28.80% and a net margin of 7.69%. IQVIA’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

