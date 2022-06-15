3,625 Shares in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Bought by Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC

Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,583,000. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,021,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 369,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,782,000 after purchasing an additional 8,728 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,212,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,886,000 after purchasing an additional 148,184 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 219.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 148,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,665,000 after purchasing an additional 101,693 shares during the period. Finally, Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 126.2% in the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 69,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,381,000 after purchasing an additional 38,820 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $343.60 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $381.20 and its 200-day moving average is $403.11. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $340.57 and a 1 year high of $441.26.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.