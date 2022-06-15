37,457 Shares in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) Bought by HWG Holdings LP

HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 37,457 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,644,000. InMode accounts for approximately 1.1% of HWG Holdings LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in InMode by 90.0% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 7,600 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of InMode in the fourth quarter valued at about $117,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of InMode by 89.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 833,695 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $58,842,000 after acquiring an additional 394,066 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of InMode in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,469,000. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of InMode in the fourth quarter valued at about $190,000. Institutional investors own 53.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INMD traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $22.23. The stock had a trading volume of 37,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,120,256. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 2.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.68. InMode Ltd. has a 52-week low of $20.60 and a 52-week high of $99.27.

InMode ( NASDAQ:INMD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The healthcare company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter. InMode had a return on equity of 43.98% and a net margin of 44.79%. The firm had revenue of $85.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on INMD. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of InMode in a report on Monday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on InMode from $82.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. TheStreet cut InMode from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on InMode from $72.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.80.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

