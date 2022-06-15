3,910 Shares in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Purchased by Richwood Investment Advisors LLC

Richwood Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,910 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $880,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,702 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,657,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 5,211 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 126.2% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 28,435 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,397,000 after purchasing an additional 15,865 shares during the last quarter. Concorde Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Titleist Asset Management LTD. bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at about $346,000. 79.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMGN. SVB Leerink started coverage on Amgen in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $256.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Amgen from $238.00 to $237.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. TheStreet cut Amgen from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Amgen from $263.00 to $243.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $242.57.

Shares of Amgen stock traded down $0.87 on Wednesday, reaching $234.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,154,625. The company has a market capitalization of $125.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $246.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $233.48. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $198.64 and a 52 week high of $258.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 165.95% and a net margin of 21.75%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 17.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total transaction of $3,264,435.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,333 shares in the company, valued at $9,027,492.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,501 shares in the company, valued at $1,375,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

