3,922 Shares in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Acquired by HWG Holdings LP

HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,922 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,145,000. Tesla accounts for about 1.8% of HWG Holdings LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 38,084.4% in the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 1,494,920 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,579,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491,005 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,447,578,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Tesla by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,465,720 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $34,309,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235,579 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in Tesla by 3,344.9% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 616,255 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $659,544,000 after acquiring an additional 598,366 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Tesla by 121.5% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,084,513 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,146,092,000 after acquiring an additional 594,905 shares during the period. 40.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,065.00, for a total transaction of $3,727,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,141.94, for a total value of $1,484,522.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,673,310.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 416,669 shares of company stock valued at $369,312,309. Corporate insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla stock traded up $11.97 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $674.64. 488,777 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,785,713. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $593.50 and a 52-week high of $1,243.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $831.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $918.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $698.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.91, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 2.13.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.22. Tesla had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 13.51%. The business had revenue of $18.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 80.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on TSLA shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Tesla from $1,250.00 to $1,050.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their price target on Tesla from $1,150.00 to $800.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,300.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Tesla from $335.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $900.00 target price on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $897.43.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

