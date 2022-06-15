399,800 Shares in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Bought by Woodline Partners LP

Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 399,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,144,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Citigroup by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,162,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,709,491,000 after purchasing an additional 752,313 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its stake in Citigroup by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 6,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 26,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,836,000 after acquiring an additional 4,312 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 9,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. 74.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on C. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Citigroup from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Citigroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $100.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.87.

Shares of NYSE C traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,264,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,807,445. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.40 and a fifty-two week high of $75.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.61, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.60.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.28. Citigroup had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The business had revenue of $19.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.06%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

