4,000 Shares in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Acquired by SPRINGS CAPITAL HONG KONG Ltd

SPRINGS CAPITAL HONG KONG Ltd purchased a new position in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in STAAR Surgical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in STAAR Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,502 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

STAA stock traded up $2.24 on Wednesday, reaching $65.78. 702 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 502,309. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.65 and a 200-day moving average of $73.55. STAAR Surgical has a twelve month low of $49.03 and a twelve month high of $163.08. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 109.55 and a beta of 1.17.

STAAR Surgical ( NASDAQ:STAA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $63.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.53 million. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 11.98%. STAAR Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that STAAR Surgical will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP James E. Francese sold 922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total value of $68,799.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Caren L. Mason sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.49, for a total value of $2,012,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 83,645 shares in the company, valued at $4,808,751.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on STAA. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research note on Saturday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on STAAR Surgical from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on STAAR Surgical from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on STAAR Surgical in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, STAAR Surgical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.67.

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

