4,000 Shares in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Purchased by Metatron Capital SICAV plc

Metatron Capital SICAV plc acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $954,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 194.4% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 106 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Tractor Supply news, Director Cynthia T. Jamison sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.10, for a total value of $1,014,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,737,028. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.56.

Shares of TSCO stock opened at $192.17 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $166.49 and a 52 week high of $241.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.50 billion, a PE ratio of 22.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $203.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $216.84.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.25. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 51.48%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 9.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were given a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.20%.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

