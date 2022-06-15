4,055 Shares in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Bought by Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC

Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,055 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $443,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FIS. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 34,213,281 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,734,671,000 after buying an additional 3,742,833 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 80.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,031,348 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $768,182,000 after buying an additional 3,127,602 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,275,082 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,345,392,000 after buying an additional 3,022,430 shares during the period. Rivulet Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 217.8% in the 4th quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC now owns 2,033,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $221,967,000 after buying an additional 1,393,600 shares during the period. Finally, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 4,419,126 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $482,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FIS opened at $95.25 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.18 billion, a PE ratio of 64.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $100.48 and its 200 day moving average is $103.53. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.00 and a 12 month high of $152.20.

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.76%. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. Research analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is 127.03%.

FIS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $134.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.09.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

