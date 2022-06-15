41,884 Shares in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Acquired by Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC

Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 41,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,778,000. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGG traded up $0.52 on Wednesday, reaching $99.53. The stock had a trading volume of 235,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,650,096. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.28. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $98.86 and a 12-month high of $116.83.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

