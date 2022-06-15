42,222 Shares in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Acquired by Rather & Kittrell Inc.

Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 42,222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,352,000. VanEck Gold Miners ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Rather & Kittrell Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,602,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $147,412,000 after purchasing an additional 745,728 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,549,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,631,000 after acquiring an additional 53,372 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,444,000. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd now owns 898,664 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,784,000 after acquiring an additional 96,950 shares during the period. Finally, Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,053,000.

NYSEARCA GDX traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $29.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,113,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,106,389. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $28.83 and a 1 year high of $41.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.46 and a 200-day moving average of $33.74.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

