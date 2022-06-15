42,325 Shares in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) Purchased by EFG Asset Management North America Corp.

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. bought a new position in shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 42,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,980,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in Stifel Financial by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,732,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $192,428,000 after acquiring an additional 90,268 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Stifel Financial by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,638,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $185,814,000 after acquiring an additional 368,025 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Stifel Financial by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,305,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $162,388,000 after acquiring an additional 26,228 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Stifel Financial by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,937,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,415,000 after acquiring an additional 11,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,502,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,779,000 after buying an additional 23,836 shares in the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Stifel Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of Stifel Financial stock traded up $0.55 on Wednesday, reaching $57.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 652,968. The company has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 1.28. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $56.50 and a 52-week high of $83.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 17.49%. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.05%.

In other news, CEO Ronald J. Kruszewski purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $61.94 per share, with a total value of $619,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,311,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,223,470.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, and Canada.

