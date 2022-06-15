43,100 Shares in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Purchased by Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC

Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 43,100 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,882,000. QUALCOMM makes up about 1.5% of Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 101.9% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 5,577 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after buying an additional 2,815 shares during the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 15,575 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,848,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 83.0% in the fourth quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 8,333 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after buying an additional 3,780 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 23.6% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 33,344 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,301,000 after buying an additional 6,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abner Herrman & Brock LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 88,288 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $16,145,000 after buying an additional 3,017 shares during the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total transaction of $197,653.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

QCOM traded up $0.88 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $131.14. 147,441 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,998,048. The company has a market cap of $146.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.17. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $122.17 and a 1 year high of $193.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $11.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.58 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.42% and a return on equity of 103.73%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.71%.

QCOM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $167.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.16.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

