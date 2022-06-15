4,319 Shares in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Purchased by Zullo Investment Group Inc.

Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 4,319 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ETF Store Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth about $639,000. Autumn Glory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $844,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $184,000. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $651,000. Finally, Winning Points Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Winning Points Advisors LLC now owns 16,982 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares during the last quarter. 68.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total transaction of $1,468,463.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,040,446.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on McDonald’s from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $273.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $282.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $295.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $281.15.

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $238.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $247.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $250.46. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $217.68 and a 52-week high of $271.15.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 131.20% and a net margin of 29.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 58.29%.

McDonald’s Company Profile (Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.