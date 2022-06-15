4,496 Shares in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Acquired by Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC

Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 4,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,368,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APD. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 841.0% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,745,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $531,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560,148 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,633,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $801,133,000 after purchasing an additional 870,582 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 143.9% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 715,323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $217,644,000 after purchasing an additional 422,062 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,305,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,918,516,000 after purchasing an additional 386,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,126,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $647,006,000 after purchasing an additional 321,202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on APD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $302.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $280.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.38.

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock traded up $1.20 on Wednesday, hitting $240.42. 11,370 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,339,748. The stock has a market cap of $53.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.83, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $243.24 and its 200 day moving average is $258.98. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $216.24 and a 52-week high of $316.39.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 19.63%. The business’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.08 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.54%.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

