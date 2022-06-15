4,515 Shares in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Purchased by Bell Rock Capital LLC

Bell Rock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKC. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 4th quarter worth $257,713,000. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 647.2% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 819,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,203,000 after purchasing an additional 710,104 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,542,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,027,000 after purchasing an additional 578,938 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,765,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,848,000 after purchasing an additional 481,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fundsmith LLP increased its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 18,910,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,826,984,000 after purchasing an additional 197,289 shares during the period. 74.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MKC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $96.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Argus raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.00.

Shares of NYSE:MKC opened at $83.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.34. The company has a market cap of $22.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.25, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.45. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a one year low of $77.85 and a one year high of $107.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 11.77%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 8th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is 53.43%.

In related news, CFO Michael R. Smith sold 19,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.04, for a total value of $2,079,343.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,025 shares in the company, valued at $9,678,321. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

