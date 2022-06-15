4,600 Shares in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Bought by Richwood Investment Advisors LLC

Richwood Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CLX. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Clorox in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Clorox by 185.2% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Clorox during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Clorox during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 119.7% during the 4th quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 77.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Clorox alerts:

CLX has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Clorox from $148.00 to $146.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Clorox from $127.00 to $123.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Clorox in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Clorox from $126.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $142.54.

In other news, Director A D. David Mackay sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total transaction of $140,630.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 600 shares in the company, valued at $84,378. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 585 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.83, for a total transaction of $90,575.55. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 17,289 shares in the company, valued at $2,676,855.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CLX traded down $2.49 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $122.15. 32,860 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,490,929. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.03 billion, a PE ratio of 33.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.31. The Clorox Company has a 12-month low of $123.49 and a 12-month high of $191.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 92.98%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Clorox (Get Rating)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brand names; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brand names; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand name; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brand names in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.