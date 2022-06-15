472,380 Shares in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Acquired by Castleview Partners LLC

Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 472,380 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $447,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at $258,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Tesla by 66.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 176 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Tesla by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 6,558 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,086,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. 40.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TSLA shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on Tesla from $313.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $335.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised shares of Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,200.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $897.43.

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,518 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total value of $1,090,394.58. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,998,581.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 433 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total transaction of $311,028.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,567 shares in the company, valued at $14,773,481.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 416,669 shares of company stock worth $369,312,309 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

TSLA stock opened at $667.37 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $831.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $918.76. The stock has a market cap of $691.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.91, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 2.13. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $593.50 and a twelve month high of $1,243.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $1.22. The business had revenue of $18.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.84 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 28.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 80.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

