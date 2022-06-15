47,358 Shares in Blackboxstocks Inc. (NASDAQ:BLBX) Purchased by Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC

Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Blackboxstocks Inc. (NASDAQ:BLBX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 47,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.45% of Blackboxstocks at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackboxstocks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Institutional investors own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Blackboxstocks stock opened at $1.11 on Wednesday. Blackboxstocks Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.08 and a twelve month high of $8.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.99.

Blackboxstocks ( NASDAQ:BLBX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 million. On average, research analysts predict that Blackboxstocks Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackboxstocks Inc develops and markets financial technology and social media hybrid platform. It offers Blackbox System, a subscription-based software as a service that provides real-time proprietary analytics and news for stock and options traders. The company is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

