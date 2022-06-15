4,971 Shares in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Bought by Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC

Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 4,971 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PFE. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter worth $291,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Pfizer by 3.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,894,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,875,532,000 after buying an additional 1,582,052 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in Pfizer by 1.9% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 17,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the third quarter valued at about $292,000. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 2.1% in the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 29,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFE stock opened at $47.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $268.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.76. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.70 and a fifty-two week high of $61.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $25.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.73 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 38.29%. The company’s revenue was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 36.70%.

In related news, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,645,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,146 shares in the company, valued at $1,907,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $202,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $760,732. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,126 shares of company stock valued at $2,075,003. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Barclays set a $52.00 price target on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 price target on Pfizer in a research note on Friday, May 27th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.26.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

