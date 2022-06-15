50,292 Shares in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) Bought by Monolith Advisors

Monolith Advisors bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 50,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,772,000. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF accounts for 1.4% of Monolith Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Monolith Advisors owned approximately 0.05% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GSIE. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $1,396,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 66.9% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,432,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 6.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,645,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,552,000 after buying an additional 219,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 38.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 984,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,625,000 after buying an additional 273,537 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GSIE stock opened at $28.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.65. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $27.85 and a 12 month high of $36.48.

