506,169 Shares in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX) Acquired by Vance Wealth Inc.

Vance Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 506,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,216,000. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises 13.0% of Vance Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Vance Wealth Inc. owned about 0.26% of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 10,837,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,979,000 after acquiring an additional 84,969 shares during the last quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $179,819,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,354,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,706 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,143,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,306,000 after purchasing an additional 27,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $107,900,000.

NYSEARCA:DFAX traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 762,207. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.78. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12-month low of $21.78 and a 12-month high of $27.31.

